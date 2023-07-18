The Saints placed Miller (knee) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Miller suffered an MCL injury to his right knee in TCU's College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan that eventually required surgery and kept him out of the entire offseason program. His production wasn't in doubt during his final collegiate season, as he averaged 6.2 YPC en route to 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. Miller's placement on the active/NFI list will allow him to practice and/or play at any point before cut-down date in late August, but the 2023 third-round pick will kick off training camp on the sidelines.