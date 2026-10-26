Miller rushed eight times for six yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers in Paris.

The Saints got absolutely nothing going on the ground against Pittsburgh, rushing 17 times for 18 yards as a team, so it's not like Miller and his team-leading eight carries was the only issue. New Orleans heads into its bye in Week 8, and Travis Etienne (hamstring) will be eligible to come off injured reserve for Week 9 against the Browns. When both Etienne and Alvin Kamara were healthy and active together earlier this season, Miller was a healthy inactive.