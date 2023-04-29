The Saints selected Miller in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 71st overall.

Miller outlasted fellow 2023 prospect Zach Evans to take over the TCU backfield last year while Evans took his talents to Ole Miss. TCU got plenty of production out of Miller en route to its National Championship appearance, as he produced 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns on 224 carries. Prior to that, Miller had 137 carries for 1,011 yards in two seasons. Miller is unproven as a pass-catcher with 29 career receptions for 229 yards, and an MCL injury prevented him from participating at the combine or pro day. The Saints are an interesting landing spot for Miller; if Alvin Kamara plays the whole season, it's tough to see Miller taking on a major role with Jamaal Williams also in the mix. Miller is an interesting speculative prospect in Dynasty formats, but his redraft value is murky for the time being.