Saints' Kendre Miller: Hurts knee Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bears with a knee injury.
Before his exit, Miller carried once for seven yards. In his absence, Devin Neal is on hand to back up starting RB Alvin Kamara.
