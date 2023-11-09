Miller (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Vikings; he's now been out of commission for the Saints' first two Week 10 practices. Even when healthy, Miller has been handling only a light role of late following Jamaal Williams' return from injured reserve Week 7. Over the ensuing three games, Miller has served as the clear No. 3 back behind Alvin Kamara and Williams, playing single-digit snaps on offense in each of those contests while carrying just four times for 10 yards and adding two receptions for 40 yards.