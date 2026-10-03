Miller is in line for a larger offensive role for as long as Travis Etienne (hamstring) is on injured reserve, John DeShazler of the Saints' official site reports.

Etienne's placement on IR on Thursday comes after the star running back aggravated a hamstring injury during the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Raiders. With Etienne sidelined, Miller and Alvin Kamara figure to operate as the Saints' top running backs moving forward, with undrafted rookie CJ Donaldson also in the mix for backfield work. Miller has 13 carries for 44 yards (3.4 YPC) and a touchdown along with two catches (on three targets) for five yards through two regular-season games.