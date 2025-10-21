The Saints placed Miller (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Miller's move to IR was merely a formality after head coach Kellen Moore confirmed that the third-year running back sustained a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Bears. The 23-year-old will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026 and could have a chance at making it back for Week 1 of next season, though it will be contingent on him avoiding any setbacks in the long rehab process from surgery. Devin Neal is expected to step in as the Saints' new No. 2 running back in place of Miller, who had amassed 193 yards and one touchdown on 47 carries to go with five catches for 30 yards over seven games while serving as Alvin Kamara's top backup.