Miller carried the ball 20 times for 70 yards and caught both his targets for zero yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Alvin Kamara missed time in the first half due to an undisclosed injury, and while he was able to return and make an impact as a pass catcher, Miller led the Saints in rushing yards and touches with 22. The 70 yards also represented his best total since Week 18 of his rookie season in 2023. With Travis Etienne (hamstring) not eligible to return until after a Week 8 bye, Miller should split reps in the backfield with Kamara once again in Week 7 against the Steelers in Paris.