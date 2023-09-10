Miller (hamstring) is not expected to play in Sunday's season opening tilt against the Titans, John Sigler of USA Today reports.

The Saints may have shown their hand in terms of Miller's status earlier Saturday when they elevated Tony Jones to the active roster for more running back depth. He has not officially been ruled out, but that is the current expectation. With Alvin Kamara (suspension) out, Jamaal Williams figures to see the lionshare of the backfield work, while Kirk Merritt and Jones will also be available.