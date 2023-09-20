The Saints listed Miller (hamstring) as a full participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Miller could easily show up as a limited participant Thursday or Friday if the Saints hold a proper practice on one of those days, but head coach Dennis Allen told John Hendrix of SI.com on Tuesday that the rookie running back would be "full go" during Week 3 prep. Thus, Miller's listing Wednesday is a good enough sign that he's closing in on his professional debut, especially considering that Alvin Kamara has one game left to serve for his suspension and Jamaal Williams may miss some time due to a hamstring injury. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will determine whether or not Miller has a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Green Bay.