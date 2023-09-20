Miller (hamstring) was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Miller could easily show up as limited Thursday or Friday if the Saints hold a proper practice on one of those days, but coach Dennis Allen told John Hendrix of SI.com on Tuesday that the rookie running back would be "full go" during Week 3 prep. Thus, Miller's listing Wednesday is a good enough sign that he's closing in on his pro debut, especially considering Alvin Kamara has one game to go in his suspension to begin the season and Jamaal Williams may miss some time due to a hamstring injury. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will determine whether or not Miller has a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Green Bay.