Miller (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Miller continues to be out of action since suffering an ankle sprain in Week 9 against the Bears. If he has any chance of suiting up Sunday against the Lions, he'll need to get on the practice field Friday, even then, he's likely on the wrong side of questionable for the matchup.
More News
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Still not practicing•
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Remains out in Week 12•
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Won't play against Minnesota•
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Idle for Thursday's practice•
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Getting ankle checked out•