Miller recorded five rushes for eight yards and hauled in his only target for two yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss versus San Francisco.

Miller logged five carries for the second week in a row, though he was much more inefficient compared to the season opener when he gained 48 yards on the ground. After back-to-back seasons marred by injuries, the 2023 third-round pick has been the clear No. 2 running back through the first two games this year. But his fantasy value is still limited while operating RB1 Alvin Kamara, who tallied 11 carries in Week 1 and 21 carries in Week 2. Miller will hope to see more carries this coming Sunday, Sept. 21 versus Seattle.