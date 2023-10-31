Miller accrued three carries for 10 yards and reeled in his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 38-27 victory against the Colts.

Miller worked his way back into the Saints' rushing rotation after going without a touch in the Week 7 loss to Jacksonville. Yet, the running back still played less than 10 offense snaps for the second week in a row. Miller wasn't expected to play a significant role this year, and he appears set to see sparse playing time while stuck behind running backs Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams as well as versatile rushing-and-receiving threat Taysom Hill moving forward.