Miller (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

For a second consecutive day, Miller was listed as a full participant on the Saints' injury report, only on this occasion the team actually held a session Thursday. The rookie third-round pick appears to have paved the way for his pro debut Sunday at Green Bay, which could be fruitful for him with Jamaal Williams (hamstring) trending toward an absence. As for the rest of New Orleans' backfield, Alvin Kamara has one game to go in his suspension and Eno Benjamin (Achilles) is on IR, leaving Miller, Tony Jones (12-34-2 rushing line Week 2) and practice-squad members Kirk Merritt and Jordan Mims as the team's options at the position in Week 3.