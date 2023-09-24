Miller tallied nine carries for 34 yards and gathered in their only target for zero yards during Sunday's 18-17 defeat versus Green Bay.

Miller was the second running back on the field for New Orleans during his NFL debut Sunday. After veteran Tony Jones logged the first rushing attempt on the opening drive, the third-round rookie logged three carries on the Saints' second offensive series; however, as was the case for most of the game, he never managed to make any significant impact. Miller wound up getting just two carries in the second half while Jones saw four rushing attempts. These two totaled just 65 yards on 17 combined carries while swiss-army-knife Taysom Hill logged four carries of his own. With Alvin Kamara set to return from suspension Week 4 and Jamaal Williams (hamstring) still on IR until at least Week 7, Miller should slot in as New Orleans' RB2 for the next three games.