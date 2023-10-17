Miller recorded two rushes for negative one yard and caught one of two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans.

For the second week in a row, Miller was the only Saints running back to see any playing time behind starter Alvin Kamara. However, the rookie backup played sparingly this week -- 18 offensive snaps -- compared to when he totaled 90 yards in the Week 5 blowout versus New Orleans. In four games this season, Miller has only received notable playing time during the 34-0 versus the Patriots and the Week 3 loss to Green Bay, as both Kamara (suspension) and No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) were unavailable. Miller's role only figures to decrease once Williams is activated from injured reserve, which could come ahead of Thursday's game against the Jaguars.