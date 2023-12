Miller (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller continues to be sidelined by a sprained ankle and appears all but guaranteed to miss his fifth consecutive game with the injury, considering he hasn't played or practiced since Week 9. However, if he can get on the practice field Friday, it could help get him a jump start on returning on a short week against the Rams next Thursday. That is assuming he does indeed miss Sunday's game against the Giants.