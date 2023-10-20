Miller had zero carries during Thursday's 31-24 loss against the Jaguars.

Miller played a season-low three offensive snaps behind veteran running backs Alvin Kamara (66) and Jamaal Williams (20), as the latter re-joined the Saints' backfield after sitting out the last four games on IR with a hamstring injury. The rookie out of TCU also did not line up on special teams at all, and all 68 of his snaps this season have come on offense. Miller's only significant production came when both Kamara and Williams were sidelined Week 3 and when the Saints blew out the Patriots 34-0 in Week 5. So long as Kamara and Williams are available, expect Miller to continue to have a limited impact moving forward.