Miller (ankle) is expected to be inactive for Thursday's game against the Rams, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Earlier reports suggested the rookie would return from a five-game absence, but it now seems he'll be inactive again. It's unclear if his inactive status is tied to the ankle injury or simply a coach's decision.
