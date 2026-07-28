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Saints' Kendre Miller: Not on PUP to open camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Miller (knee) will not open training camp on the active/PUP list, allowing him to participate in practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Miller looks to have fully recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 7 of the 2025 season. Now that he's healthy, Miller will have the opportunity to compete against Alvin Kamara, Devin Neal (undisclosed) and Ty Chandler for the backup RB job behind starter Travis Etienne. In the six regular-season games prior to his injury, Miller turned 46 carries into 186 yards (4.0 YPC) and one touchdown while logging five catches on as many targets for 30 yards.

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