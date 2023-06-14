Miller (knee) isn't participating during the Saints' mandatory minicamp, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Miller sprained his right MCL during the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan, but that didn't spot New Orleans from selecting the running back in the third round of the 2023 Draft. The TCU product previously said that he expects to be fully healthy by training camp, so it's not surprising to see him still rehabbing this early in the offseason. Even when he's cleared, the rookie will have an uphill battle for playing time while operating behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams.