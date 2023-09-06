Miller (hamstring) wasn't seen at the open portion of Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Miller hasn't been able to avoid the injury bug since the beginning of training camp, suffering a sprained knee in preseason Week 1 before missing last Wednesday's session due to a hamstring issue. Alvin Kamara is missing the first three games of the season due to suspension, so the Saints' current healthy options out of the backfield are Jamaal Williams and Kirk Merritt, with Tony Jones and Jordan Mims candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.