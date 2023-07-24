Miller (knee) -- who had been on the active/non-football injury list -- has passed his physical, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

As a result, the 2023 third-rounder, who suffered an MCL injury to his right knee in TCU's College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan, is eligible to practice and will now look to secure a role in a Saints backfield that's led by Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. As long as the top duo are available, Miller doesn't have a clear path to carries, but down the road the rookie could gain some sleeper appeal if either Kamara or Williams miss time for any reason.