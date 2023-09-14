Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Miller (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, Miller took part in drills throughout the portion of practice that was open to the media, but it's unclear how much additional work the rookie running back was able to fit in behind the scenes. In any case, Miller already looks to be in better shape to suit up Monday in Carolina that he did ahead of the Saints' game against the Titans last week, when he failed to practice in any fashion before being inactive for the contest. With Alvin Kamara (suspension) set to miss two more games, Miller could poach work from Jamaal Williams if he's able to make enough progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury to suit up Monday. Williams dominated the touches (18 carries, two catches) and snaps (77 percent share) out of the backfield in the Week 1 win, with backup running backs Kirk Merritt and Tony Jones combining for nine snaps and one touch between them and the versatile Taysom Hill (eight snaps, three carries) handling a relatively muted role as well.