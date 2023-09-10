Miller (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Titans, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller thus won't be available for the first outing of Alvin Kamara's ongoing three-game suspension to start the season, as the rookie third-round pick is dealing with a hamstring injury. Instead, the Saints will turn to Jamaal Williams to lead the backfield in the meantime, with Kirk Merritt and Tony Jones on hand for any RB reps that linger. Miller will aim to get back on the practice field for the first time since late August during Week 2 prep.