Miller will have a role out of the Saints backfield Sunday in Green Bay with Jamaal Williams (hamstring) ruled out for the game, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

A 2023 third-round pick, Miller's pro debut has been delayed by a hamstring injury that has followed him since at least Aug. 31, causing him to miss the first two contests of the season. With a trio of full practices under his belt this week, though, he's been cleared for game action. Miller and Tony Jones (12-34-2 rushing line Week 2) should serve as the focal points at running back for New Orleans on Sunday, with Kirk Merritt and/or Jordan Mims candidates to be elevated from the practice squad. Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension ends after this weekend, so Miller's workload Week 4 and beyond may depend on Williams' recovery.