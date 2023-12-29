Miller (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller was a limited participant in all three of New Orleans' practices Wednesday through Friday. Per Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, coach Dennis Allen said Miller will be available Sunday but wouldn't commit to Miller being active on the gameday roster. Allen's comments suggest that Miller's healthy enough to play, but the team may not trust the rookie to handle a role in a must-win game after being unavailable since Week 9.