Miller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing another practice Friday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Miller hasn't practiced since late August and thus seems more likely than not to miss what would've been his first regular-season NFL games. It's the first of three games RB Alvin Kamara is suspended for, leaving Jamaal Williams as the leader of the New Orleans backfield. With Miller on the doubtful side of questionable and Kirk Merritt a converted wide receiver, the Saints may need to call up Tony Jones or Jordan Mims from the practice squad before Sunday.