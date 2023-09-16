Miller (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Panthers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Saints will likely reveal more information regarding Miller's status prior to the 7:15 p.m. ET Monday kickoff, but it does appear as if the rookie is trending towards the right direction to make his NFL debut. Jamaal Williams was heavily featured in the Week 1 win over the Titans playing 49 of the offensive snaps compared to nine total for backups Tony Jones and Kirk Merritt. That snap-count disparity will likely change if Miller is active as the 2023 third-round pick could help take the load off Williams until the return of Alvin Kamara from suspension.