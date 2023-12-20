Miller (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at the Rams, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Miller was limited at practice both Tuesday and Wednesday, so his availability for Thursday seems close to a coin-flip proposition. If he can't go in Week 16, Jamaal Williams will probably continue to see more reps as a result.
