Miller took seven carries for 27 yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 44-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Starter Alvin Kamara struggled on his 18 carries, opening the door for Miller to see a few extra touches in the second half a blowout loss. The former still dominated the touch share 19 to nine, emphasizing Miller's role as the clear No. 2 in New Orleans. Miller carries little to no fantasy value into next Sunday's road tilt against the Bills.