Miller is welcoming back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) to the Saints backfield for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, which may relegate the rookie to the team's No. 3 running back behind Alvin Kamara and Williams.

In four appearances this season, Miller's usage has been sporadic, with a range of touches from two to 16. Overall, he's averaging 3.0 yards on his 24 carries and also hauled in seven of eight targets for 71 yards. Kamara has dominated the RB work since returning from suspension, racking up 75 touches for 285 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD over the last three games. There's a chance Kamara hands off some short-yardage reps to Williams in the latter's return, but that could leave Miller with next to nothing to work with Thursday and moving forward.