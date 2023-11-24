Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

New Orleans' Week 11 bye didn't provide enough time for Miller to recover, as he failed to practice in any capacity leading up to Sunday's game in Atlanta and will remain sidelined due to the ankle sprain he suffered in Week 9 against the Bears. The rookie running back's next chance to suit up will come Dec. 3 against the Lions, while Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams will likely be New Orleans' only active running backs again in Week 12.