Miller (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Miller returned to practice in full Wednesday after missing the Saints' last four games due to a hamstring injury sustained in a Week 8 loss to the Chargers. The second-year running back from TCU now has 21 days to be activated to the Saints' active roster before reverting to IR. If Miller is activated in time to play in New Orleans' Week 14 matchup against the Giants on Sunday, he'll likely serve as the team's No. 3 RB, playing behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams.