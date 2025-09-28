Miller totaled 11 carries for 65 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-19 loss to Buffalo.

Miller logged double-digit carries for the first time this season en route to his most productive rushing output of 2025. The third-year back found the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game, and logged only four fewer carries than RB1 Alvin Kamara. Miller struggled to maintain consistent playing time during his first two seasons due to injuries and an overall lack of production, and this was Miller's best career outing aside from his Week 18 performance from 2023. He'll look to carve out a larger workload once again during the Saints' Week 5 matchup versus the Giants, whose defense has allowed a league-worst 6.1 yards per carry this season.