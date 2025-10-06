Miller accrued 10 rushes for 41 yards and hauled in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 26-14 victory against the Giants.

Miller logged double-digit carries for the second week in a row. While he wasn't as productive as the Week 4 loss to Buffalo, the third-year running back paced the Saints in rushing attempts for the first time this season. He finished with two more carries than RB1 Alvin Kamara, who has had a very slow start to the season. Kamara's slump has opened more and more opportunities for Miller, including a season-high 39 percent of offensive snaps Sunday. If Kamara continues to struggle, then Miller could be in line for even more carries during the Week 6 matchup versus New England on Sunday, Oct. 12.