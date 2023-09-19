Head coach Dennis Allen expects Miller (hamstring) to be a "full go" at practice this week, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

With Jamaal Williams' (hamstring) unlikely for Week 3, and Alvin Kamara (suspension) one game away from returning, the Saints are expected to be thin at running back when they head to Green Bay on Sunday. Thus, Miller could be in line for a healthy workload should coach Allen's optimism ring true regarding his status going forward. New Orleans relied on Tony Jones and packages surrounding the versatile Taysom Hill for their rushing game in Monday's victory over the Panthers. More clarity on MIller's health will be gained when the team puts out the first practice report Wednesday.