Miller, who suffered a knee sprain in Sunday's preseason game against the Chiefs, will accompany the team to this week's joint practices with the Chargers, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

In terms of Miller's status, coach Dennis Allen noted Tuesday that he doesn't expect the 2023 third-rounder "to be out for any (significant) length of time," while adding that "there's a chance that (Miller) might be available" for Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers. Considering that, it appears as though the rookie back is in no danger of being unavailable for Week 1 action. With Alvin Kamara suspended for the first three games of the regular season, Miller has a chance to secure a role out of the gate alongside Jamaal Williams, who figures to fill in as the team's lead back in Kamara's looming absence.