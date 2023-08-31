Miller missed Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Coach Dennis Allen declined to say if the injury is a threat to the rookie's Week 1 availability, which takes on greater importance with Alvin Kamara suspended for the first three games of the season. Jamaal Williams is expected to start, with RB/WR Kirk Merritt and practice-squad addition Tony Jones being the other options besides Miller for backfield depth.