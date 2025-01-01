Miller (concussion) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.
Miller made an early exit from this past Sunday's loss to the Raiders due to a concussion, and his lack of activity to begin Week 18 prep indicates he hasn't made much progress through the five-step protocol. The Saints' top running back, Alvin Kamara, also didn't practice Wednesday due to a lingering adductor issue, leaving Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and practice-squad member Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the healthy options at the position at the moment.
More News
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Concussion confirmed•
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Getting concussion check•
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Stymied on 10 touches in loss•
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Steps up for injured starter Sunday•
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Finds end zone in return•
-
Saints' Kendre Miller: Active for Week 14•