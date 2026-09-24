Miller was a non-participant in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

After being a healthy inactive Week 2 win over the Ravens while the Saints welcomed Alvin Kamara (knee) back from a one-game absence, Miller will now have to overcome an illness as he looks to re-enter the backfield mix Sunday versus the Raiders. Even if he makes a full recovery from the ailment, Miller may need No. 1 back Travis Etienne (hamstring) to sit out the Week 3 game in order to avoid another inactive status. Etienne has been limited in both of the Saints' practices this week, clouding his availability for Sunday.