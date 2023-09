Miller (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game in Carolina.

Miller potentially put himself in a position to make his pro debut by practicing in a limited fashion during the entirety of Week 2 prep. With his lack of availability confirmed for Monday Night Football, the Saints backfield will be paced by Jamaal Williams, with the elevated Tony Jones serving as his backup with both Miller and Kirk Merritt sitting out. Miller's next chance to suit up will arrive Sunday at Green Bay.