Miller (ankle) is listed as inactive Thursday at the Rams, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Miller thus will miss his sixth game in a row as a result of a knee injury. The development runs counter to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network from earlier Thursday in which he relayed that Miller was expected to play Week 16. Miller will turn his focus to returning to action for the Saints' next game Sunday, Dec. 31 at Tampa Bay, while Jamaal Williams and gadget option Taysom Hill receive any carries that don't go to Alvin Kamara.