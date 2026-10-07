Miller rushed six time for nine yards and caught two of three targets while losing a fumble in Monday night's 45-24 loss to Atlanta.

Miller was rumored to be on track for a larger workload in Week 4 after starting running back Travis Etienne (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve. Miller was only on the field for 26 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which could have been as a result of a first-quarter fumble that Atlanta ultimately recovered. Veteran Alvin Kamara was on the field for 41 percent of the offensive snaps, turning seven carries into 23 yards and two scores while also reeling in five of seven targets for 35 yards in the contest. It appears as if Miller will operate as the No. 2 option behind Kamara in Etienne's absence, making him a low-upside fantasy option.