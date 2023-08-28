Miller rushed eight times for 14 yards and caught three of five targets for 10 yards in Sunday's preseason finale against Houston.

Miller got the start at running back in place of Alvin Kamara (suspension) and Jamaal Williams (rest). The rookie third-rounder struggled to find running room, but he remained involved as a receiver with three more receptions. With Kamara being forced to miss the Saints' first three games, Miller may be asked to do his best impersonation of the dual-threat superstar while veteran Jamaal Williams handles the dirty work between the tackles. Miller's will value will take a hit when Kamara is activated, but he should get a shot at some early-season snaps starting against Tennessee on Sept. 10.