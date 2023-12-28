Miller (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Miller has missed the Saints' last six games due to an ankle sprain he sustained in Week 9 versus the Bears, and now his availability for Week 17 is also in doubt. If he can't manage to practice in full Friday, he'll probably carry an injury designation into the weekend.
