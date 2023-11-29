Watch Now:

Miller (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Miller hasn't practiced or played in a game since spraining his ankle Week 9 against the Bears. Even if he gets healthy within the next week or two, he'll have a hard time getting a lot of carries in an offense that also employs Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill.

More News