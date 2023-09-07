Miller (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per John Hendrix of SI.com, Miller was spotted on the practice field before the team stretch Thursday, but the rookie running back maintained his lack of activity from one day earlier. Miller thus will have just one more chance to mix into the drills this week before the Saints potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game against the Titans. If he's able to put himself into a position to suit up this weekend, he could have a role out of New Orleans' backfield with Alvin Kamara suspended for the first three contests on the season. Having said that, Jamaal Williams is slated to lead the backfield, Kirk Merritt also is on the active roster, and Tony Jones and Jordan Mims are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.