Miller (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Miller still has not played or practiced since Week 9 when he sprained his ankle against the Bears. The rookie running back still has two more days to get back on the field in preparation for the Saints' game against the Giants on Sunday. With the amount of time he has missed though, he may need more than a practice or two to get back up to speed.